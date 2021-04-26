Azerbaijan calls on partner countries to join efforts to elaborate mechanism of implementing UNSC resolutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last year Azerbaijan put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation by Armenia of almost 20 % of its territories, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the virtual seventy-seventh session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The head of state recalled that as a result of occupation and ethnic cleansing policy of Armenia, more than 1 million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands.

“In 1992 Armenia committed the Khojaly genocide killing 613 innocent civilians, including women and children. The Khojaly genocide has been recognized by 13 states,” he said.

President Aliyev also reminded that the United Nations Security Council adopted four resolutions in 1993 demanding the full, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of armed forces of Armenia from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

“However these resolutions were never implemented by Armenia,” said President Aliyev, inviting partner countries to join efforts to propose and elaborate mechanism of implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions in order to avoid double standards.

“We all witnessed that some Security Council resolutions are implemented within days. But in our case, they remained unfulfilled for 27 years. There was no hope that Armenia would comply with demands of the Security Council resolutions. No pressure and sanctions was imposed on Armenia throughout all these years,” he added.

The head of state said on September 27th Armenia launched large-scale military aggression against Azerbaijan heavily shelling the military and civilian populations.

“Azerbaijan was compelled to launch counter-offensive operations to defend its citizens. Azerbaijan implemented Security Council resolutions and norms and principles of international law itself and restored the historical justice and its territorial integrity. During 44 days of the Patriotic War, armed forces of Armenia were totally destroyed. Armenia was forced to sign the act of capitulation on 10 November 2020. Thus, Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is over. The conflict was left in the past,” President Aliyev concluded.

News.Az