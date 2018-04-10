Azerbaijan, Cambodia hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bilateral political consultations have been held between the ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Cambodia.

Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, while Secretary of State for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ouch Borith chaired the Cambodian side.

Mr. Khalafov said the visit of the Cambodian delegation to Azerbaijan would be beneficial in terms of strengthening the political dialogue and bonds. He further stressed that the meeting would create an important base for development of cooperation in variety of fields. The Deputy FM noted there are wide opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cambodia in the political, humanitarian, economic, agricultural, energy, health fields.

Mr. Khalafov informed the delegation about the large-scale energy and transport projects carried out under the initiative of Azerbaijan. He stressed that recently initiated East-West, North-South, South-West transport corridors opens vast opportunities for cooperation.

The Deputy FM provided an insight into the cause and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying the problem is a main threat to the peace, stability and comprehensive development in the region. Mr. Khalafov thanked the Cambodian side for support of Azerbaijan`s just position in settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ouch Borith, in turn, said Cambodia is interested in overall developing relations with Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of reciprocal visits in development of bilateral relations. "Cambodia is keen to develop inter-parliamentary cooperation with Azerbaijan," he said.

They also discussed a number of issues including cooperation within the international organizations, development of economic-trade bonds, establishment of the intergovernmental commission.

News.Az

News.Az