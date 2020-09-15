Azerbaijan can always rely on support of Turkey: Presidential Administration

Azerbaijan can always rely on the support of Turkey, the Presidential Administration of Turkey told Trend.

The two fraternal countries are united by historical, cultural ties, said the Turkish Presidential Administration.

The date of September 15, which is marked as the liberation of Baku, is an outstanding date in the history of not only Azerbaijan, but also Turkey, the administration said.

In Turkey, as in Azerbaijan, the memory of the heroes who died during the liberation of Baku is honored, and this significant day will never be forgotten, said the presidential administration.

Turkey values its relations with Azerbaijan, which are expanding and getting stronger year by year, the administration said.

Over the years of friendship and cooperation, Baku and Ankara proved to the whole world that their relationship is not directed against anyone, said the administration.

The region only benefits from close relations between Ankara and Baku, the Turkish presidential administration added.

News.Az