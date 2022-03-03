Azerbaijan cancels another flight from Baku to Astrakhan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s first low-cost airline Buta Airways has cancelled the Baku-Astrakhan-Baku flight scheduled for March 3 due to the restrictions over the airspace use in southern Russia, the company’s press service told News.Az.

Due to the current situation, passengers of the canceled flights have the right to change tickets for other dates or return them without penalty, the company said.

Buta Airways earlier canceled the Baku-Astrakhan-Baku flight scheduled for February 24.

News.Az