Azerbaijan cancels double taxation with Denmark

Azerbaijan and Denmark have signed an agreement on evasion of double taxation.

Oxu.Az reports citing the Ministry of Taxes that the document was signed between heads of the customs bodies of the two countries in Baku on Friday.

The agreement is aimed at simplifying trade and economic activity between the two countries and creating favorable conditions for business.

Sources in the ministry reported that Azerbaijan has already signed similar agreements with 53 countries, including 23 EU member-states. Azerbaijan currently applies this agreement with 48 countries.

