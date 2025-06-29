Azerbaijan cancels MPs' visit to Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation headed by the First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Ali Akhmedov will not participate in the 23rd meeting of the interparliamentary commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, which was to be held in Moscow, News.Az reports citing the the press and public relations department of the Milli Majlis.

It is noted that the reason for the cancellation of the visit was the demonstrative, targeted and lawless murders and acts of violence against Azerbaijanis committed by Russian law enforcement agencies on ethnic grounds in the city of Yekaterinburg, as well as the fact that such cases have recently become regular.

Taking into account the above, the visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation is cancelled, the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan cancelled all cultural events in the country, including concerts, festivals, performances, exhibitions planned to be held by Russian state and private institutions.

News.Az