Azerbaijan cancels SMS permission system as COVID-19 restrictions ease

The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has decided to cancel the SMS system for receiving permissions to leave homes during the coronavirus-related quarantine regime from 00:00 August 5.

Thanks to the stringent measures introduced in the country from June 21, 2020, to prevent the widespread spread of a new type of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), the sanitary and epidemiological situation is stable.

As a result of preventive measures and citizens' compliance with the rules, the number of people infected with the virus has decreased. Therefore, a decision was made to introduce a number of indulgences, and it was decided to cancel the system of leaving the house via SMS permits, official ID and through the icaze.e-gov.az portal in the cities and districts included in the toughened quarantine zone from 06:00 August 5.

News.Az