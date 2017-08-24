Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan cancels test system as type of entrance exam

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan cancels test system as type of entrance exam

The new system will be introduced in two years.

A new system of entrance exams will be introduced in Azerbaijan, the chairman of the managing board of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszadah said.

"Negotiations are under way with the Ministry of Education on a new system, which will be presented to public in September," abc.az cited Abbaszadah as saying.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      