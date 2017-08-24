Azerbaijan cancels test system as type of entrance exam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new system will be introduced in two years.

A new system of entrance exams will be introduced in Azerbaijan, the chairman of the managing board of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszadah said.

"Negotiations are under way with the Ministry of Education on a new system, which will be presented to public in September," abc.az cited Abbaszadah as saying.

