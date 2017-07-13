Azerbaijan capable of downing Iskander missiles – defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Armed Forces had anti-missile weapons capable of shooting down Iskander missiles systems deployed in Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Ha

“As defense minister, I declare that we have a system of counteraction - we can shoot down these missiles,” he noted. “We have 50 times more missiles. Can you imagine the power of our retaliatory strike at infrastructure and military targets [of Armenia], if they [Armenian Armed Forces] decide to use them [the missiles]!?”

He said that there are several types of tactics for using troops.

“However, a few questions arise,” he noted. “First, what type of Iskander missile system is it? There are many types of them. Second, in what condition is this Iskander missile system? Third, who manages this system? The fourth question is whether they [Armenian Armed Forces] will be able to use this system.”

“We, as military people, always consider the worst option, and we are ready for it,” he said.

Zakir Hasanov added that though the missiles he was speaking about were purchased not in the Russian Federation, their quality is not worse.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces held military drills and combat shooting, adding that the result was excellent.

“To date, we are confident that we will be able to protect our settlements and armed forces from missile strikes,” he said.

