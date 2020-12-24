Activities on engineering support for Azerbaijani troops in liberated lands underway (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Activities on the comprehensive engineering support for Azerbaijani Army units stationed in the liberated territories are being carried out, the Defense Ministry said on Thrusday.

Units of Engineering Troops are restoring roads and carrying out mine clearing in these roads with the purpose of safe movement of military vehicle convoys.

Activities are being carried out to lay new roads in the directions of human settlements and the positions of Azerbaijani Army units. At the same time, the sowing plots are being cleared of mines and the first sowing has begun there.

At the same time, unexploded shells and mines are detected and defused.

News.Az