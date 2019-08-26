Azerbaijan carries out repair and restoration works at Shamkir Hydroelectric Power Station

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to reconstruct an open switchgear, a control center, and an automatic frequency and active power control system as part of the repair and restoration work at Azerbaijan’s Shamkir Hydroelectric Power Station, Trend reports quoting Azerenergy.

According to the report, starting from autumn 2018, the station took appropriate measures in the hydraulic units, replaced the spare parts at the second hydraulic unit, and completely repaired the 330-kilovolt block autotransformer.

"Currently, attention is focused on the spillway structure of the station. Since the hydroelectric power station was commissioned in 1983, no repairs have been made to this plant. As a result, corrosion processes have been observed, as cracks have appeared on the floor, on the ceiling and on bearing walls of the facility,” the information reads.

Furthermore, a project is being developed with the participation of foreign specialists for the prevention of water leakage, and major repairs will begin in the near future.

