Azerbaijan carries out work to restore destroyed religious monuments in its liberated lands

Azerbaijan is working on the restoration of mosques, churches, sanctuaries, as well as temples and other religious monuments belonging to Caucasian Albania on the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee for Religious Affairs, told reporters on Monday.

Gurbanli noted that the Armenian occupants destroyed all religious monuments in these territories during the occupation period.

“This is unprecedented vandalism. Along with mosques, they also ruined churches,” he said.

The committee chairman added that Armenians destroyed Orthodox churches, or tried to armenize them.

News.Az