Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company commissions vessel “Om”
- 10 Sep 2019 15:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
A tug supply vessel “Om” has been commissioned after an overhaul, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).
“The overhaul was carried out at the Bibi-Heybat Shipyard,” the report said. “The main and auxiliary engines, pumps, piping system, cabins, heads and a dining room were repaired.”
Upon completion of the repair of mechanisms and electrical equipment, the vessel successfully passed sea trial.
News.Az