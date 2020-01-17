Azerbaijan CEC: Preparations for parliamentary elections continue in line with legislation

The preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan continue in accordance with the legislation, the secretary of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC), Mikayil Rahimov, told secki-2020.az.

“The election campaign begins on January 17. Registered candidates will participate in this process. The printing and distribution of ballot papers to the constituencies will be implemented 10 days prior to the elections. According to the Election Code, all voters will be provided with ballot papers. The process will continue with voters coming to polling stations on the Election Day,” he said.

The early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on February 9, 2020.

