Azerbaijan celebrates Day of Victory over Nazism

Azerbaijan marks the Day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 9.

75 years have passed since the historic victory over fascist Germany.

On September 1, 1939, based on the Barbarossa blitzkrieg plan, Nazi Germany occupied Poland. It marked the beginning of World War II - the bloodiest war in mankind's history.

On June 22, 1941, fascists invaded the territory of the USSR, which included Azerbaijan as well.

The Nazi command paid special attention to the Baku oil deposits. During the Battle for the Caucasus, Nazis set themselves the task of taking control over Baku and the city’s oil and gas deposits. However, their dream never came true.

In the framework of the Edelweiss Operation, the date of the Baku seizure was appointed by Nazi troops – September 25, 1942. However, the enemy forces were defeated before they could reach Baku.

From 1941 to 1945, about 600,000 people from Azerbaijan, including 40,000 volunteers, were called up to the war against Nazi Germany. At least half of them died or went missing.

During World War II, the 77th, 223rd, 271st, 402nd, and 416th national Azerbaijani divisions were formed in the republic. Azerbaijani divisions fought from the Caucasus to Berlin. About 130 Azerbaijanis were awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union, 30 people received the Order of Glory, and 170,000 of Azerbaijanis were awarded various orders and medals of the USSR.

The war ended on May 9, 1945, when Soviet soldiers hoisted their flag over the Reichstag in Berlin.

One of the important factors of the Soviet Army’s victory was Azerbaijani oil. In 1941, as many as 23.5 million tons of black gold was extracted from the depths of Azerbaijan, which accounted for 71.4 percent of all oil produced in the USSR. In general, during the war years, the Azerbaijani oilmen gave the country 75 million tons of oil, 22 million tons of gasoline, and other petroleum products.

Soviet Union Heroes from Azerbaijan such as Israfil Mammadov, Aslan Vezirov, Adil Guliyev, Ziya Bunyadov, Geray Asadov, Huseynbala Aliyev, Gafur Mammadov, Malik Maharramov, and Mehdi Guseynzade inscribed their names in history in gold letters. Generals Makhmud Abilov, Akim Abbasov, Tarlan Aliyarbayov, Hajibala Zeynalov contributed no less to the victory over fascism. Major General Hazi Aslanov was twice awarded Soviet Union Hero.

Azerbaijani women also showed heroism in the war. They were partisan Aliya Rustambekova, sniper Ziba Ganiyeva, anti-aircraft gunner Almaz Ibrahimova, ship captain Shovkat Salimova and many others.

Today there are few war veterans who’re still alive and all of them should know that both now and after decades, Azerbaijan will always remember them, be proud of them and be thankful for the victory.

News.Az

News.Az