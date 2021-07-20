Azerbaijan celebrates Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan today marks Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice).

Eid al-Adha coincides with July 20-21 on the Gregorian calendar by Azerbaijani horizon.

Eid Prayer will be performed in all Azerbaijani mosques today.

Every year world’s Muslims celebrate one of the most sacred holidays of the Islamic world, Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the pilgrimage to Mecca known as Hajj.

The Islamic holiday symbolizes the highest human qualities and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s faith and devotion to God.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice) 70 days after the end of the month of Ramadan and the holiday usually lasts for four days.

As a rule, the meat of the sacrificed animal (sheep, goat, camel or cow) is divided into three parts: one part is given to the poor. Another one is shared out among the relatives, while the final third part is eaten by the family. This ceremony can be performed both on the first and on the following days of the holiday.

News.Az