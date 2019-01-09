Azerbaijan Central Bank placed short-term notes for AZN 250 million

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held an auction on short-term notes, Fineko/abc.az reports.

The Baku Stock Exchange reports that on 9 January the CBA offered short-term notes with state registration number 50100273s for AZN 250 million and circulation term of 28 days.

The 13 investors submitted 23 orders for AZN 534.046 million. The investors offered AZN 99.4004 (yield: 7.76%) for short-term notes.

Under the CBA’s decision, the cut-off price amounted to AZN 99.4004 (7.76%) as well as the weighted average price. As a result, the short-term notes for AZN 250 million were placed.

The maturity date of the notes is 6 February 2019.

