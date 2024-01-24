Azerbaijan chairs ECO Tourism Committee meeting in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Tourism Committee under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan has been held in Tehran, Iran, within the framework of the 34th meeting of the Regional Planning Council of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), News.Az reports.

Deputy Chief of the Staff of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency and head of the International Relations Department Jalil Malikov represented the country at the event.

In accordance with the organization’s action plan for 2024, the event focused on establishing of a Consultative Committee on tourism for the ECO region states, general criteria for the sustainability of accommodation facilities operating in the ECO region that was established by the working group on tourism standardization, as well as setting up a working group to expand cooperation on Silk Road tourism among the member states.

The participants also discussed the organization of relevant measures for the protection of ancient Silk Road monuments and cultural heritage with ECO and UNESCO’s cooperation, as well as the appointment of "Tourism Ambassadors of the ECO" as a new project to promote the existing tourism potential of the member states within the framework of the organization.

News.Az