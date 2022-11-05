Azerbaijan changed region’s geopolitical landscape by liberating its territories from occupation – parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day Patriotic War is the result of President Iham Aliyev’s political will and determination, Speaker of the country’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said at a parliamentary session on Saturday, News.Az reports.

Gafarova stressed that Azerbaijan has changed the region’s geopolitical landscape by liberating its territories from occupation with its own strength.

“Today, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are living their new era. Soon our people will return to their homes,” she said.

The parliament speaker did not rule out the possible signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia if the latter does not miss the existing opportunities.

