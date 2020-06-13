Azerbaijan, China agree on educational cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of the agreement on cooperation in the field of education between Azerbaijan and China.

The presidential decree approved the agreement between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China on cooperation in the field of education, signed on April 13, 2020, in Beijing, Report says.

Upon entry into force of this agreement, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education shall ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan shall notify the Government of the People's Republic of China of the completion of internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the document.

News.Az

