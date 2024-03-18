Azerbaijan, China discuss interaction within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to China, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, News.Az reports.

“With the Deputy Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong we stressed our satisfaction on the status of our bilateral cooperation and expressed mutual will to elevate to a qualitatively new level our traditionally friendly partnership,” Hajiyev said on X.

“Views were exchanged on further operalization of the Middle Corridor as part of BRI, interaction within COP29 as both countries represent Global South and mutual support at international organizations. China's support to Azerbaijan's green growth and digital transformation agenda is highly appreciated,” the presidential aide added.

News.Az