Azerbaijan, China discuss prospects for expanding cooperation

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met with Chinese Ambassador to the country Guo Min.

The sides hailed the development of relations between the two countries in various areas, and exchanged views on prospects for expanding cooperation in economic, trade, transport and transit, investment, information and communication technologies, humanitarian, tourism and other fields.

They also discussed issues related to holding the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation.

