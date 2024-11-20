Azerbaijan, China forge energy cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co., Limited and Powerchina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited.

The document was signed as part of the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku, the ministry’s press service told News.Az The memorandum outlines collaboration in areas such as pumped hydro storage (PHS), battery energy storage systems (BESS), high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission, and digitalization technologies for energy transmission and distribution networks.To ensure the effective implementation of the memorandum, working and steering groups will be established to strengthen coordination and monitor progress.Ahead of the signing ceremony, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, met with delegations led by the Vice Presidents of both Chinese companies. The discussions focused on strategic partnership opportunities between Azerbaijan and China, particularly in renewable energy and energy storage technology.

