Azerbaijan, China hail dynamics development of bilateral ties

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Special Representative of the Government of the People’s Republic of China on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, who is on a visit to the country to attend the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides hailed the high dynamics of the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China in political, trade, economic and transport spheres, stressing the importance of the development of other areas of mutual interest. They also praised recent high-level official visits between the two countries.

The two underscored the importance of establishing and developing cooperation between two countries’ regions and cities, as well as the organization of mutual visits.

The sides also highly appreciated the activity of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation.

FM Bayramov noted that there are great opportunities for cooperation in the fields of transport, transit and logistics. He said that Alat's free economic zone and investments in this direction are important for the development of cooperation.

The sides also touched upon the future multilateral agenda between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of continuing cooperation both on bilateral and multilateral formats.

Minister Bayramov briefed Special Representative Li Hui about the consequences of the 30-year-long Armenian occupation, the post-conflict situation that occurred in the region after 2020, steps Azerbaijan has undertaken towards peacebuilding, restoration works carried out in the liberated territories, as well as mine threats.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other topical issues of bilateral and regional agenda.

News.Az