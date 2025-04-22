Azerbaijan, China ink energy deals

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to the People's Republic of China on April 22, several agreements were signed between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and Chinese companies, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The documents signed included: the Investment Agreement on the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant Project between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and "Universal Solar Azerbaijan" LLC; an Implementation Agreement between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and China Energy Overseas Investment Co. Ltd. on the assessment, development, and implementation of an offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan; an Implementation Agreement between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd., and SOCAR Green LLC on the assessment, development, and implementation of a 100 MW floating solar power plant project with a 30 MW battery energy storage system in Lake Boyukshor; an Implementation Agreement between the Ministry of Energy, PowerChina Resources Limited, and SOCAR Green LLC on the assessment, development, and implementation of a 160 MW solar power plant project (to be exchanged); a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute of the People’s Republic of China on the development of renewable energy and planning of the electric power system; a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, SOCAR Green LLC, China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd., and PowerChina Resources Limited on the development of a 2 GW offshore wind energy project in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

News.Az