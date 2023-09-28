Azerbaijan, China mull cooperation in transport and logistics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with China's Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng to discuss issues of strengthening relations between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the ministers highlighted the special importance of the development of the Middle Corridor within the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

The pair also discussed the potential cooperation in rail and road transportation, combined cargo transportation and public transportation, increasing number of civil flights between the two countries and the possibilities of expanding the flight network, as well as exchanged views on the establishment of a relevant working group.

A delegation led by Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev visited China to attend the Global Sustainable Transport Forum.

News.Az