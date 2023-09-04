Azerbaijan, China mull opportunities for expanding co-op in investment and trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and China discussed the opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of investment and trade.

The issue was discussed at Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting with Ling Ji, the Vice Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, we discussed the opportunities available for enhancing bilateral #economic relations, expanding cooperation in the fields of investment and trade, as well as promoting mutual activities as part of infrastructure projects,” Minister Jabbarov said on X (previously known as Twitter).

News.Az