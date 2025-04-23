Azerbaijan, China sign documents in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 23, a ceremony for the signing of documents between Azerbaijan and China was held in Beijing, with the participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

First, President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping signed the “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Photo: AZERTAC

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi signed the “Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China” and the “Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Humanitarian Mine Action Cooperation between the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.”

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi signed the “Treaty between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.”

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Director of the China International Development Cooperation Agency Chen Xiaodong signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on Technical and Economic Cooperation.”

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Science and Technology of China Yin Hejun signed the “Protocol on Cooperation in the Fields of Science and Technology between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China.”

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Justice of China He Rong signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of the People’s Republic of China.”

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli signed the “Protocol on Cultural Cooperation for 2025–2029 between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China.”

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration Shen Changyu signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the China National Intellectual Property Administration.”

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Head of the China National Space Administration Shan Zhongde signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Cooperation in Outer Space and the Peaceful Use of Outer Space.”

Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Israfil Mammadov and Chairman and CEO of the China Investment Corporation Zhang Qingsong signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the China Investment Corporation.”

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China Zheng Shanjie signed the “Cooperation Plan on Joint Promotion of the "One Belt, One Road" Initiative between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China."

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China Zheng Shanjie signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Green and Low-carbon Development Cooperation between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China."

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Industry and Information Technology of China Li Lecheng signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the industrial field between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China."

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Transport of China Liu Wei signed the "Agreement on International Multimodal Transportation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China."

Photo: AZERTAC

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Commerce of China Wang Wentao signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Deepening Bilateral Cooperation on Unimpeded Trade" and the "Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Investment Cooperation in the Digital Economy between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.”

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Bunyad Huseynov and President of China’s Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua signed the "Agreement on News Exchange and Cooperation between the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Xinhua News Agency."

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Bunyad Huseynov and President of China Media Group Shen Haixiong signed the "Cooperation Agreement between 'Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting' Closed Joint-Stock Company and China Media Group."

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Head of National Data Administration of China Liu Liehong signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Cooperation in the Digital Economy between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Data Administration of the People’s Republic of China."

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Bunyad Huseynov and Mayor of Urumqi Yakup Paydulla signed the "Letter of Intent on Establishing Sister City Relations between the City of Nakhchivan of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the City of Urumqi of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China."

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az