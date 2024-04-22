Azerbaijan-China ties based on historical priorities: Foreign Ministry representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and China are based on historical priorities, said Elshad Iskandarov, Ambassador-at-Large of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference on “Reassessing Azerbaijan-China relations: The way forward” in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the history of Azerbaijan-China relations goes back 2,500 years. “This is due to the construction of the historical Silk Road. Cultural and trade contacts between the two countries are also mentioned in the poem “Seven Beauties” by great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi,” he said.

Stressing that energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and China is based on national interests, the ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan-China relations continue to develop regardless of global pressure. “Azerbaijan has always stated its stance on the Taiwan issue. China prioritized the principle of respect for sovereignty during discussions on the Karabakh issue held at the UN,” Iskandarov added.

News.Az