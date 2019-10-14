Azerbaijan, China to create scientific centers to study relationship

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement has been signed in Baku on the creation of scientific centers that will study the history of relations between Azerbaijan and China, Trend reports Oct. 14.

The document was signed by Director of the Institute of History at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), academician Yagub Mahmudov and Director of the Institute of General History of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), professor Wang Chaoguang.

In accordance with the agreement, bilateral relations from ancient times to the present day will be studied in the centers.

Mahmudov said that the centers will be located both in Azerbaijan and in China.

“This will allow the publication of the work of Azerbaijani scientists in China, as well as the work of Chinese scientists in Azerbaijan,” the director added.

At the end of the event, the guests were presented with books on the history of the Irevan Khanate, Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Institute of History has been cooperating with the Institute of General History of China since 2015. In 2016, a book entitled “On historical ties between Azerbaijani and Chinese cultures” by historian Nargiz Akhundova was published by the Institute of History.

