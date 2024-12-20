Azerbaijan-China trade volume surpasses $3 billion in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the ongoing global economic downturn, trade between Azerbaijan and China has bucked the trend, with bilateral trade exceeding $3 billion in 2024, Chinese Chargé d'Affaires Ding Tao said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference on the results of 2024, Ding highlighted that the trade volume reached $3.1 billion in 2023, and in the first 10 months of 2024 alone, the figure surpassed $3 billion—marking a 17.1% year-on-year increase, News.Az reports, citing local media. "The annual trade volume is expected to reach a record high by the end of the year," he noted.The diplomat also pointed to accelerating cooperation between the two countries in areas such as green energy, digital economy, and industrial production. He noted that the share of electromechanical products in trade is growing, and that sales of Chinese electric vehicles in Azerbaijan have surged by 4.2 times in 2024 compared to the previous year. Additionally, the popularity of Azerbaijani products like wine and pomegranate juice continues to rise in China.On the humanitarian front, Ding announced that flights between Baku, Beijing, and Urumqi are currently operating five times a week. He also mentioned China’s support for Azerbaijan Airlines in expanding flight services, and the introduction of a one-year visa-free regime for Chinese citizens by Azerbaijan in July, which has led to a significant increase in Chinese tourism to Azerbaijan. "Plans to facilitate Azerbaijani tourist travel to China are also underway," he added.

