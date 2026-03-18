Azerbaijan, Chinese company talks renewable energy projects

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Azerbaijan and China's PowerChina Resources Ltd. company have discussed the development of renewable energy projects.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the company's Executive Vice President He Shiyou, according to the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the meeting, issues related to the implementation of a 160 MW solar power plant, 2 GW offshore wind energy projects, as well as new investment opportunities were discussed. Progress in the implementation of the solar energy project was noted, and it was emphasized that the integration of this station into the grid is envisaged in the second phase of the development of renewable energy projects in our country. In this context, the important role of the results of grid studies currently being conducted by China's Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) was highlighted.

During the meeting, it was stated that the Chinese company attaches strategic importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy and is interested in evaluating new investment opportunities.

During the conversation, an exchange of views was held on new policies adopted in the electricity sector in China, such as the development of smart grids, the formation of a "new energy system" and strengthening digital transformation, increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy supply of data centers and AI, as well as challenges facing global energy and industrial value chains.

News.Az