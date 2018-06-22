Azerbaijan chose to closely cooperate with West – PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has embarked on a path of close cooperation with the West and has not changed its position until today, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said in his speech at the CAMCA regional forum in Baku on Friday, APA reports.

CAMCA (Central Asia-Mongolia-Caucasus-Afghanistan) Regional Forum is a non-political and non-partisan Forum established to promote region-wide discussions on means of advancing economic growth and social development in Greater Central Asia (Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan). The CAMCA Regional Forum is organized by the U.S.-based Rumsfeld Foundation.

News.Az

