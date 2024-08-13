Azerbaijan, CIS Deputy SecGen hold discussions ahead of snap parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), met Tuesday with a delegation led by Nurlan Seitimov, Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), News.Az reports citing Azertag.

Panahov noted that the CEC consistently operates in a transparent manner and is open to cooperation, placing great importance on mutually beneficial collaboration with international organizations. He added that the CEC would continue and enhance these ties.The CEC Chairman underscored that this would be the first time the parliamentary elections would be conducted across the entire Azerbaijani territory, highlighting the commission’s activities and preparations for the upcoming elections.The CIS Deputy Secretary General expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections would be conducted in a free, transparent, and fair manner, contributing to the country’s development.The meeting also included discussions on other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az