Azerbaijan, CIS mull cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday received Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergei Lebedev, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Lebedev is in Azerbaijan to observe the snap presidential election.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current issues on the agenda within the CIS, cooperation prospects, as well as issues related to the observation of the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan successfully continues bilateral and multilateral cooperation within the CIS and emphasized that Azerbaijan’s membership in the CIS contributes to the further development of relations in the social, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Having informed Lebedev about the preparation for the snap presidential election, Bayramov said that this year’s election is significant because for the first time in more than 30 years, it will be held in the territories liberated from occupation.

The minister said that all conditions have been created for monitoring the election by international observers and foreign journalists. Some 49 polling stations have been created in 37 countries for citizens living outside the country or who are on long-term business trips abroad to be able to vote.

Lebedev expressed gratitude for the invitation to take part in observing the election and noted the professional level of preparatory work within the electoral process.

News.Az