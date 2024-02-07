Azerbaijan citizens in Belgium exercise their voting rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

The polling station at Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Belgium opened at 8 a.m. local time as Azerbaijani citizens started casting their ballots in the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

The voting process is conducted in a democratic, transparent and fair manner, and in line with the electoral legislation. The Azerbaijani citizens, who reside permanently or temporarily in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as those aged 18 and above arrived in Belgium on the polling day exercise their voting rights at the polling stations.

News.Az