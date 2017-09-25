Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan claims second win at 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship

Azerbaijan has beaten Poland 3-0 in their second match of the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev watched the game.

Azerbaijan rallied to a comprehensive 3-0 victory (25-14, 25-21, 25-23) over Poland to cement their leadership in Pool A – where they still have to contest their last match with Germany.

President Ilham Aliyev applauded Azerbaijan`s victory.

The tournament, which is taking place in Azerbaijan and Georgia, is made up of 36 matches, with the final set to take place in Baku on 1 October.

