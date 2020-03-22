Azerbaijan closes large shopping centers, malls

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) large shopping centers and malls will be closed for a month in Azerbaijan from March 23, 00:00 local time, with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies, due to the coronavirus infection (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

As coronavirus infection continues to spread rapidly around the world, serious preventive measures continue to be taken. For this purpose, borders between many countries were temporarily closed, flights were suspended, and restrictive measures were taken with respect to crowded places.

Based on the recommendations and requirements of the World Health Organization, a number of rules were applied in Azerbaijan, including social isolation measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was declared a global pandemic. For this purpose, mass events were canceled, the operation of crowded social and cultural facilities was suspended, and the working hours of restaurants and cafes were reduced.

In addition to all this, given the rapid and wide spread of the virus, it is necessary to take additional measures in crowded places.

