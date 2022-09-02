Azerbaijan: Combat duty in Lachin organized at high level (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activities on organizing combat duty in the liberated territories continue, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Combat duty at the strategically dominant Uchdik high ground, which was taken under control as a result of the clarifications carried out by the Azerbaijan Army Units in the Lachin region, is organized at a high level.

All necessary tasks are fulfilled to provide exemplary service of military personnel during day and night time, maintain the combat capability and combat readiness at a constant high level.

Several activities on comprehensive provision of Azerbaijan Army Units, stationed in the liberated territories, and organization of troops’ service continue.

News.Az