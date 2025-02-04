Azerbaijan commences next training session for military reservists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has launched the next training session for a group of reservists called up from the reserve in alignment with the 2025 training plan.

Following undergoing appropriate registration and medical examination at the assembly point headquarters, the reservists were provided with military uniforms and other supplies, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

The primary objective of this session is to enhance the combat readiness, knowledge, and skills of the reservists, while also improving their practical capabilities.

News.Az