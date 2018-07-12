Azerbaijan commends NATO support to country's territorial integrity - Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since 2006 NATO Member States at Summit Meeting Communiques reiterate their continuous support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E .Mr. Ilham Aliyev was on the working visit to Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium on 10-12 July 2018. Within the visit President İlham Aliyev attended the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government with Resolute Support Operational Partner Nations and potential Operational Partner Nations in the framework of NATO Summit. At the meeting President İlham Aliyev delivered a speech, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

NATO Member States at Summit Communique adopted at the level of Heads of State and Government once again reiterated their commitment to support the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and the efforts towards a peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict based upon these principles and the norms of international law. They urged parties to engage constructively and with reinforced political will in peaceful conflict resolution, within the established negotiation frameworks.

The Republic of Azerbaijan commends reiterated support by NATO Member States and EU respectively at Summit Communique and EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities Document to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Based upon the principles and norms of international law, Helsinki Final Act respect and support to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states constitute the fundamental basis of international relations and contribute to maintaining lasting peace and security.

