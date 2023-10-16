Azerbaijan commissions 12 power substations in Garabagh, Eastern Zangezur

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, 12 power substations have been built and commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, President of AzerEnergy Baba Rzayev said in his article published in official Azerbaijan newspaper, News.Az reports.

“More than 700 kilometers of 330 and 110 kV high-voltage power lines were laid. All territories liberated from the occupation are fully provided with electricity. It is important that all substations are connected to the Azerbaijani general energy system,” Rzayev said.

He noted that the city of Khankendi was connected to the Azerbaijani energy greed four days after local anti-terror measures. The installed capacity of power plants that are being built or will be built in the territories liberated from occupation will be more than 370 MW.

“Moreover, the energy potential of the Sarsang hydropower plant and power plants in other territories where our sovereignty has been restored is about 80 MW. The potential of other types of “green energy” not only in the territories liberated from occupation but throughout the country is quite high,” Rzayev added.

News.Az