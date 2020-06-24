Azerbaijan commissions another military unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister for Logistics, Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov has attended the opening of the new infrastructure of one of the military units.

The deputy minister inspected the newly built mess hall, the guard town, and guardhouse, as well as other service and administrative facilities in the military unit, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The new mess hall, designed to serve military personnel, is equipped with modern boilers, stoves, refrigerators, and other household appliances, as well as proper furniture and equipment. In the mess hall, there is a food warehouse with refrigerating chambers.

It was pointed out that all the necessary conditions for professional training and improving the combat skills of military personnel were created in the military unit.

News.Az