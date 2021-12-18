Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities in liberated Kalbajar, Lachin districts (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thanks to the attention and care of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work on further improving the social and living conditions of servicemen serving in high mountainous areas continues.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense visiting the Kalbajar and Lachin regions attended the opening of recently built military facilities.

After getting acquainted with a residence of the servicemen, Minister Zakir Hasanov was reported that the necessary conditions for military personnel were created in military units. The buildings are provided with modern equipment, furniture, and inventory to meet all the necessary needs. There are weapon rooms, dormitories, canteens, kitchens, medical points, food and clothing warehouses, bath and laundry facilities, and generators that provide an uninterrupted power supply. The buildings are provided with a heating system, electricity transmission lines, and water pipelines.

After getting acquainted with the car park of the military units, the minister was informed that the purchased new tracked snowmobiles provide uninterrupted transportation of military personnel, including cargo, in difficult terrain covered with snow.

It was reported to Minister Hasanov, who watched the exercises conducted in accordance with the combat training plan, that thanks to the military equipment, recently adopted into the armament, the activity of the units has become more rapid.

During the visit, a recently built canteen was also opened. Sanitary and hygienic rules are fully followed in the canteen, which includes a kitchen equipped with modern equipment, a separate room for the rest of the staff providing hot meals for military personnel, as well as food warehouses and other premises.

The defense minister gave relevant instructions to further improve the social and living conditions of servicemen.

News.Az