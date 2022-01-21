Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities in liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the order of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, work to improve the combat training and social life conditions of servicemen serving in the liberated territories is underway, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov got acquainted with the newly commissioned modular infrastructure in the Kalbajar region. It was noted that in order to meet all the necessary needs of servicemen, there is a dormitory, canteen, food storage, weapons room, bath and laundry facilities. Generators have been installed to provide the area with uninterrupted electricity.

Osmanov enquired on the logistics of the personnel on combat duty in the harsh climatic conditions on the state border and wished them success in the service.

News.Az