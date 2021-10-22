Azerbaijan commissions new military facilities in liberated territories (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work on improving social and living conditions of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army continues.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other senior military officials attended the opening of recently built modular facilities in the liberated territories, as well as overhauled deployment points and other military facilities, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The minister was reported that the complexes are provided with modern equipment, furniture, and inventory to meet all the necessary needs of servicemen. There are weapon rooms, dormitories, canteens, kitchens, medical points, food and clothing warehouses, bath and laundry facilities, as well a central heating system has been installed, and generators to provide the area with an uninterrupted power supply in the military units.

Also, landscaping work has been carried out in the area and various types of trees have been planted. Necessary conditions have been created for servicemen to spend their leisure time effectively.

A bakery, which provides military units with hot bread, and kitchens and canteens equipped with modern equipment for the nutrition of military personnel have also been put into operation in the liberated territories.

Minister Hasanov got acquainted with the infrastructure of the recently built training range and was informed that in order to improve the professionalism of servicemen, training exercises will be conducted by qualified instructors, fully adapted to combat conditions and meeting the requirements of the terrain.

The defense minister, who inspected the process of the construction work, was informed on the construction of settlements and administrative buildings, which are currently under construction, will be completed as soon as possible and put into operation by servicemen. He gave relevant instructions regarding the quality of construction and its timely completion.

News.Az