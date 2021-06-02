Azerbaijan commissions new military unit in liberated Aghdam (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activities on the provision of Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the liberated territories, organization of troops' service improvement of social and living conditions of the military personnel are being carried out.

In order to organize the service and combat activities of military personnel, as well as to provide living conditions, the two more modular military units supplied with modern equipment and consisting of various devices were commissioned in the territory of the Aghdam region, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

On the occasion of the commissioning military units The Commander of the Army Corps, Major General Hikmat Hasanov conveyed the congratulations of the Minister of Defense to the military personnel and wished them success. A group of distinguished servicemen were presented valuable gifts.

It should be noted that in order to organize and conduct combat duty and troops' service at a high level, the office premises in the modular complexes are equipped with air conditioners, furniture, modern sanitary facilities, bedding, kitchen equipment, and generators.

The building new military units in other liberated territories are proceeding as planned.

News.Az