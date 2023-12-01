Azerbaijan committed to significantly reduce gas emissions - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s share in global emissions is only 0.15%, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva told journalists on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday, News.Az reports.

“Nevertheless, to support the international efforts, Azerbaijan has submitted the information about its new obligations to the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC),” he said.

According to Taghiyeva, Azerbaijan is represented by its own pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28. The pavilion highlights Azerbaijan’s state policy on climate change, the country’s efforts to mitigate the consequences of climate change, as well as the country’s contribution to reducing emissions.

The deputy minister emphasized that Azerbaijan had made a commitment to reduce gas emissions by another 40% by 2050.

Taghiyeva described Azerbaijan as the regional leader in landscaping, noting that 2 million trees were planted this year, with the figure planned to be increased up to 3 million. “This will contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions in the future,” Taghiyeva underlined.

News.Az