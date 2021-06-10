Azerbaijan committed to strengthening regional energy cooperation, deputy minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is committed to strengthening regional energy cooperation, Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Valiyev said.

The deputy minister made the remarks while chairing an online meeting of the Energy Sector Coordinating Committee of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program.

“For 20 years, the CAREC program has been actively promoting further strengthening of ties between its member countries, acting as an accelerator for regional cooperation,” Valiyev said.

The meeting was attended by about 80 representatives of 11 countries participating in the CAREC program and a number of international structures.

During the meeting, innovative methods of cooperation within the Energy Sector Coordinating Committee, the main challenges in the implementation of the CAREC Energy Strategy until 2030, the preparation of an energy reform plan, the role of women in the energy sector, the creation of a regional financial tool for financing projects in the field of green energy were discussed.

The reports were presented from three working groups and three task forces established under the Energy Sector Coordinating Committee.

Co-chairman of the working group on energy efficiency and diversification of the energy balance, head of the energy efficiency sector of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Asef Rzayev made a presentation on the concept of a new regional mechanism for financing projects in the field of ‘green energy’ and raising awareness of energy efficiency.

Azerbaijan chairs the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation program in 2021.

News.Az