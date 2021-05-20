Azerbaijan committed to trilateral statement on Karabakh – PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan remains committed to the trilateral statement on Karabakh, the country’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Thursday.

PM Asadov said Azerbaijan welcomes the fulfillment of the obligations undertaken in line with the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, and the Armenian prime minister.

“Azerbaijan will continue to fulfill its all obligations under this statement,” he added.

News.Az